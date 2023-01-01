Peru suspends entry to its famed tourist site Machu Picchu amid anti-government protests

Peru closed its famed Machu Picchu tourist site amid anti-government protests, with hundreds of tourists stranded in the district, the state news agency reported Saturday.





“Starting today, the entry of tourists to the llaqta or Machu Picchu Citadel and the Inca Trail Network will be suspended until further notice due to the current situation and to safeguard the integrity of visitors,” Andina news agency quoted the Decentralized Culture Directorate (DDC) in Cusco province.





“All support will be provided to domestic and foreign visitors who are affected in the use of tickets, from January 21 until one month after the conclusion of mobilizations, or they request the refund,” it said in a statement.



