Peru suspends entry to its famed tourist site Machu Picchu amid anti-government protests

More than 400 people stranded in Machu Picchu district, with more than 300 foreigners, according to local media

10:56 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
Peru closed its famed Machu Picchu tourist site amid anti-government protests, with hundreds of tourists stranded in the district, the state news agency reported Saturday.


“Starting today, the entry of tourists to the llaqta or Machu Picchu Citadel and the Inca Trail Network will be suspended until further notice due to the current situation and to safeguard the integrity of visitors,” Andina news agency quoted the Decentralized Culture Directorate (DDC) in Cusco province.


“All support will be provided to domestic and foreign visitors who are affected in the use of tickets, from January 21 until one month after the conclusion of mobilizations, or they request the refund,” it said in a statement.


There are 417 people stranded in Machu Picchu district, of whom more than 300 are foreigners, according to Andina.

