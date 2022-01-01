Petrol bombs thrown at migrant center in southeast England: Police

File photo
A number of petrol bombs were thrown at a migrant center in Dover, southeast England, local police said on Sunday.
Kent Police said: "Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises. One minor injury has been reported.
"The suspect has been identified and located. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing."
Expressing shock over the incident, Natalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, told LBC radio: “I understand that the Dover immigration center that is at the Port of Dover was firebombed with a number of devices before an individual then committed suicide.”
Kent Fire Service was called to put out the fires, while police cordoned off the area.
Elphicke said: "This is a well-known facility, it's the place where boats, small boats, arrive before people are taken to nearby reception facilities at Manston.”
"We don't know the motivation of the individual concerned yet so I wouldn't want to speculate on that, but I think it is fair to say that tensions have been running high over the last period and indeed I've raised my concerns about that with the immigration minister earlier this week."
A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."
