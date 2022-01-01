World
Philippines storm death toll climbs to 98
Authorities say 63 missing, around 1M displaced
AA  Monday 11:48, 31 October 2022
File photo

File photo

The death toll from the ongoing tropical storm Paeng in the Philippines, internationally known as Nalgae, has climbed to 98, authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 63 people were missing while 69 others were injured during the storm.

The storm has displaced around a million people while the government has set up 4,024 evacuation centers, NDRRMC data showed.

The storm swept through the southern Philippines, triggering floods and landslides.

While rainfall is expected to affect many areas of the archipelago nation, the local government units have been directed to “check and restock their supplies in preparation for the weather disturbance.”

Around 105,000 people have pre-emptively evacuated while 590,000 families have been directly affected by the storm.

#Philippines
#storm
#death toll
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 98

yeniSafak

Ukrainians hide in bunkers as fighting rages in east

yeniSafak

European leaders celebrate Lula’s victory in Brazil election

yeniSafak

Erdogan condemns 'vile, treacherous' attack in Somalia

yeniSafak

Ghana is in economic crisis, admits President Akufo-Addo

yeniSafak

Warsaw, Seoul sign pact to build nuclear plant in Poland