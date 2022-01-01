File photo
The death toll from the ongoing tropical storm Paeng in the Philippines, internationally known as Nalgae, has climbed to 98, authorities said on Monday.
In a statement, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 63 people were missing while 69 others were injured during the storm.
The storm has displaced around a million people while the government has set up 4,024 evacuation centers, NDRRMC data showed.
The storm swept through the southern Philippines, triggering floods and landslides.
While rainfall is expected to affect many areas of the archipelago nation, the local government units have been directed to “check and restock their supplies in preparation for the weather disturbance.”
Around 105,000 people have pre-emptively evacuated while 590,000 families have been directly affected by the storm.
Philippines storm death toll climbs to 98
Ukrainians hide in bunkers as fighting rages in east
European leaders celebrate Lula’s victory in Brazil election
Erdogan condemns 'vile, treacherous' attack in Somalia
Ghana is in economic crisis, admits President Akufo-Addo
Warsaw, Seoul sign pact to build nuclear plant in Poland