Phone call between Czech, Taiwanese leaders draws rebuke from China

Beijing condemns phone call, calls on Czech Republic to respect 'one China' principle

10:22 . 1/02/2023 Wednesday
A phone call with Taiwan by the Czech Republic's new president-elect has drawn a sharp rebuke from China.


Petr Pavel, a retired general and NATO commander who is set to take office on March 9, had a phone call with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen after winning his country’s presidential elections on Saturday.


The call sparked a condemnation from Beijing, which called on the Czech Republic to respect the “one China” principle.


However, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala rebuffed China, saying that as a sovereign country, the Czech Republic will decide for itself who to call and meet with.


Beijing views Taiwan as “an inseparable part of Chinese territory” and has strongly urged other nations to avoid direct relations with the self-ruled island, which declared independence in 1949.

