Phone call between Czech, Taiwanese leaders draws rebuke from China

A phone call with Taiwan by the Czech Republic's new president-elect has drawn a sharp rebuke from China.





Petr Pavel, a retired general and NATO commander who is set to take office on March 9, had a phone call with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen after winning his country’s presidential elections on Saturday.





The call sparked a condemnation from Beijing, which called on the Czech Republic to respect the “one China” principle.





However, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala rebuffed China, saying that as a sovereign country, the Czech Republic will decide for itself who to call and meet with.



