Pilot injured as Israeli plane crashes in West Bank
Crash occurs near Jerusalem
An Israeli pilot was injured when a private light plane crashed in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.
The crash occurred late Friday when the aircraft made an emergency landing in an open area near Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.
Palestinian journalist Salah Othman told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces sealed off the area following the crash.
No official statement was issued by Israeli authorities about the accident.
