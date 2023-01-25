|
World

Poland hails Germany's decision to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks

German move is 'big step towards stopping Russia,' says Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki

17:14 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

The Polish prime minister on Wednesday welcomed Germany’s decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks from its military stocks to Ukraine.


"Thank you (Chancellor) Olaf Scholz. The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia," Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter.


"Together we are stronger," he added.


As well as Ukraine, several European countries, particularly Poland, have pressed Germany to send the battle tanks and allow their export to help Kyiv fight off Russian forces.


Germany will also allow the allies to send their German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

#Poland
#Mateusz Morawiecki
#Germany
#Leopard 2 tanks
#Ukraine
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Poland hails Germany's decision to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks
Six European countries give green light to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Disinformation 'virus threatens all humanity,' says Turkish official
Türkiye continues with its largest int’l winter military exercise
Germany supports Ukraine, but also wants to avoid possible NATO-Russia war: Chancellor
Turkish FM, US Muslim group chief discuss Islamophobia
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.