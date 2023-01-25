Poland hails Germany's decision to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks

The Polish prime minister on Wednesday welcomed Germany’s decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks from its military stocks to Ukraine.





"Thank you (Chancellor) Olaf Scholz. The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia," Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter.





"Together we are stronger," he added.





As well as Ukraine, several European countries, particularly Poland, have pressed Germany to send the battle tanks and allow their export to help Kyiv fight off Russian forces.



