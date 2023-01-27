|
World

Poland to send 60 more tanks to Ukraine in addition to 14 Leopard 2

Ukraine’s defeat would mean defeat of free world, says Polish premier

14:08 . 27/01/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

Poland has agreed to send 60 more tanks to Ukraine in addition to the 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it already announced it will send, the Polish premier announced on Thursday.


Stating that Poland is the first state that provided 250 main battle tanks to Ukraine around half a year ago, Mateusz Morawiecki said they are glad that Warsaw was able to convince its allies to more actively support Kyiv during his interview with Canadian CTV broadcaster.


He noted that 30 of the 60 tanks Poland will transfer would be PT-91 tanks, a heavily updated version of the Russian-made T-72 tank with local and Western components.


“And if we don't want Ukraine to be defeated, we have to be very much open and brave in supporting Ukraine,” he said, arguing that Ukraine’s defeat would mean the defeat of the whole free world.


The US announced on Wednesday that it will send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, while Germany, Canada, Spain, and Norway said they will also supply it with heavy Leopard 2 tanks.


Ukraine has been pressing for the tanks for some time, along with other weapons, arguing that they are needed to fight off an expected Russian offensive this spring.

#Poland
#Ukraine
#Leopard 2
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
Poland to send 60 more tanks to Ukraine in addition to 14 Leopard 2
Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy
Kremlin says US can settle Ukraine conflict, but has failed to avail opportunity
Baby chameleon taken under protection in eastern Türkiye
Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children
Syrian regime responsible for 2018 chlorine attack, killing 43 people: Watchdog
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.