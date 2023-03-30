Popular Indian actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam: 'I find peace in praying 5 times a day'

Renowned Indian TV actor Vivian Dsena has put an end to media speculation and confirmed his conversion to Islam during his most recent sit-down with the Bombay Times.





During the interview, media-shy Dsena spoke about some personal aspects of his life that have been the subject of speculation among his fans. When asked about his religious beliefs, Dsena revealed that he had converted to Islam during Ramadan in 2019 and that he finds peace in praying five times a day.





“Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now.” he added.





Dsena also confirmed that he is happily married to former Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and that they have a beautiful four-month-old daughter together. However, the actor expressed his frustration with the public's obsession with his personal life, stating, "What's the big deal about it, and how is this anyone's concern?"





The Madhubala star went on to explain that he and Nouran had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Egypt about a year ago and that they had planned to share the news of their marriage and their daughter's arrival with their fans, but he felt that the time was never right.





Despite the challenges of being in the public eye, Dsena seems to be taking it all in stride and focusing on what's most important in his life - his faith and his family.





Known for keeping his personal and professional lives separate, Dsena revealed that he is fiercely protective of his family and does not want them to be in the limelight. He also shared that his wife shares the same sentiment and prefers to keep a low profile.









On his social media accounts, Dsena expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers for their support after he converted to Islam and wished them a blessed Ramadan.





Additionally, and much to the delight of his Muslim fans, an Instagram story shared by Dsena at the beginning of the holy Ramadan, was accompanied by the following caption: “Almighty. On this blessed first Friday in Ramadan make us among those who fast sincerely for your sake. May you accept our fasts and nights in prayer which we do in full submission. Keep us away from heedlessness and forgive all our sins. Aameen.”



