Premiers of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia arrive in Ukrainian capital

Heads of governments arrive in Kyiv by train

16:39 - 31/03/2023 Friday
Update: 16:41 - 31/03/2023 Friday
The prime ministers of Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia arrived in Kyiv on Friday for a meeting with Ukrainian authorities.


According to Ukrainian media outlet Vesti.ua, the heads of government traveled to Ukraine’s capital by train.


The Ukrainian media reported that traffic in the central part of Kyiv is blocked, reportedly due to the visit of the foreign leaders.


Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maya Sandu also announced on Twitter that she is visiting Ukraine on Friday.


In February leaders from the US, Spain, and Italy visited Kyiv, and earlier this month so did the prime minister of Japan.


The current meetings come as Russia’s war on Ukraine is into its 13th month, with the prospect of peace apparently distant.

