Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo issue is rising, says PM

Pressure on Serbia over the Kosovo issue is growing, said the nation’s prime minister on Monday,

Amid today's visit of the EU special envoy for the region, Ana Brnabic said in televised remarks: ''The visit is an additional form of pressure. It is clear that diplomatic activities are accelerating and that the pressure on Belgrade is growing.”





Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is set to visit Kosovo’s capital Pristina on Monday again.





He is also expected to visit Belgrade.





Lajcak and other special envoys of Western countries recently paid multiple visits to the region.













The EU requires Kosovo and Serbia to reach a final agreement that can resolve issues between the two countries for progress in their integration process with the bloc.





Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states –including the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye – recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor. But Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.





Lately, the parties have been negotiating what is popularly known as the Franco-German proposal.





Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in October that Germany and France offered to expedite Serbia’s EU membership process if it recognized Kosovo’s independence and allows it to become a member of international organizations.





According to the leaked proposal, Kosovo should also allow the establishment of a union of Serbian municipalities in the north, where many Serbs live.





EU officials hope negotiations on the plan will be completed in the spring.





Brussels has facilitated the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue.







