Preventing Russia’s OSCE PA meeting participation not favorable, says Austria

Austria said Friday that preventing Russia’s participation to the Vienna meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) is not favorable on the grounds of international agreements.





The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed the media reports on the request of 80 diplomats from 20 member countries to prevent the Russian delegation from attending the OSCE PA meeting set to be held on Feb. 24, the first anniversary of the war Russia launched in Ukraine last year.





In a statement, the ministry said that the diplomats requested the Austrian authorities not to issue visas to the Russian delegation.





Vienna said it is obligatory to issue visas to the delegations of the parties to the group in line with international agreements.





It also said the invitation to the meeting was made by the OSCE, not the Austrian government.





The request should be evaluated as part of the international law, not from a political point of view, the statement added.



