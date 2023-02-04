|
World

Preventing Russia’s OSCE PA meeting participation not favorable, says Austria

About 80 diplomats from 20 member countries call for Moscow’s exclusion from Vienna meeting on Feb. 24

11:22 . 4/02/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Austria said Friday that preventing Russia’s participation to the Vienna meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) is not favorable on the grounds of international agreements.


The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed the media reports on the request of 80 diplomats from 20 member countries to prevent the Russian delegation from attending the OSCE PA meeting set to be held on Feb. 24, the first anniversary of the war Russia launched in Ukraine last year.


In a statement, the ministry said that the diplomats requested the Austrian authorities not to issue visas to the Russian delegation.


Vienna said it is obligatory to issue visas to the delegations of the parties to the group in line with international agreements.


It also said the invitation to the meeting was made by the OSCE, not the Austrian government.


The request should be evaluated as part of the international law, not from a political point of view, the statement added.


On Thursday, four Russian diplomats in Austria were asked to leave the country by Feb. 8 on the grounds that they engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomat status.

#Austria
#OSCE
#Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA)
#Austrian Foreign Ministry
#Russia
13 saat önce
default-profile-img
Preventing Russia’s OSCE PA meeting participation not favorable, says Austria
Major accident causes power outage in Ukraine’s Odesa
Russia says EU-Ukraine summit confirms support for Kyiv just to serve West’s ‘hegemonic aspirations’
Italy's right-wing coalition prioritizes irregular migration, energy in foreign policy
Egypt's Suez Canal denies contracting Israeli company to manage its services
Mosaics displayed in Hatay shed light on history
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.