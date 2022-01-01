PROFILE: Late UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
After a charitable march, calling him the "leader of humanity," the UAE announced on Friday the death of its president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the age of 74.
Earlier on Friday, the Emirati Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of the country's president.
The ministry also announced the official mourning and flags at half-mast for a period of 40 days, in addition to disrupting work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for three days, starting Friday.
- 2nd president of UAE
Al Nahyan was the second president of the UAE, as he assumed this position and ruled the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 3, 2004, succeeding his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the founder of the Emirates.
He was born in 1948 in the UAE city of Al Ain and he is the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.
In his youth, Khalifa remained a companion to his father during his work on the founding of the UAE, which was achieved in 1971.
- Assumed duties
Sheikh Khalifa was appointed the head of the courts in Abu Dhabi, where his father was the ruler in 1966. He held many positions until he became the chief executive officer of the government, and the supervisor of the implementation of all major projects.
In 1969, he was appointed the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and also assumed the duties of the Defense Department that constituted the basis for the formation of the UAE Armed Forces.
Two years later, he was appointed the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the local minister of defense and finance in the emirate.
He also took the position of the deputy prime minister in 1972, and supervised the Executive Council in Achieving Comprehensive Development Programs in the emirate.
In November 2019, the UAE Federal Supreme Council renewed its confidence in Khalifa bin Zayed as the chairman of the Federal Supreme Council for a fourth five-year term.
