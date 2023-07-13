|
Protesters, police clash during violent protests against tax hikes in Kenya

Protesters take to the streets in various cities, towns, demanding relief from heavy financial burdens imposed on them, including new taxes on petroleum products

10:31 - 13/07/2023
Protesters clashed with police on Wednesday during a wave of intense demonstrations across Kenya over tax hikes and new taxes on petroleum products, causing widespread disruptions in normal life.

Raila Odinga, the opposition leader of Azimio la Umoja or One Kenya Coalition Party, had given a protest call to condemn the high cost of living and the recent imposition of taxes on petroleum products.

Protesters took to the streets in various cities and towns, demanding relief from the heavy financial burden imposed on them.

However, the peaceful protests quickly turned violent as tensions between protesters and law enforcement escalated.

The catalyst for these protests was the burden placed on Kenyans due to the newly imposed taxes on petroleum products.

The rising cost of living has left many people struggling to make ends meet, prompting a strong public outcry.

Despite the police placing a ban on protests on Tuesday, a large number of determined demonstrators gathered, sparking clashes with law enforcement.

Police officers responded by firing tear gas at the protesters, exacerbating the already tense situation.

One notable incident occurred along the busy Nairobi Expressway, where a section of the road had to be temporarily closed due to the ongoing nationwide demonstrations.

A group of rowdy protesters were seen vandalizing the road rails and setting ablaze a bunch of tires, adding to the disruptions and causing significant delays for commuters.

Raila Odinga, who had planned a much-anticipated Kamukunji Rally for Wednesday, was forced to cancel the event.

"Where we have arrived, there is no turning back. We will continue to exercise our constitutional rights until our demands are met," Odinga said at a press conference in the capital Nairobi.

"People are tired of going to bed hungry, facing the new day hungry, and going to bed hungry. People are tired of walking from one corner of this city to another, from one town to another, from one office to another, trying to find a job and finding none," Odinga added.

Odinga accused police of injuring protesters during the clashes, highlighting the escalating violence and the need for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

