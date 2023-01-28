Protests erupt across US after police release video of Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest

Protestors took to the streets across the US late Friday after police released video of Tyre Nichols' fatal beating and arrest in the state of Tennessee.

Hundreds of protestors closed the Interstate 55 bridge in Memphis where the arrest took place and demonstrators asked for justice for the 29-year-old Black man who died Jan. 10, three days after the arrest.





A rally was held in Times Square in New York City with protestors holding banners reading: “End Police Terror,” and chanting "No justice, no peace” as they marched.





At least one person was arrested after protestors jumped on top of a police car in Times Square and attempted to smash the window, according to media reports.





In Washington DC, a group of protestors gathered in Lafayette Square outside the White House, demanding an end to the “police terror.”





US President Joe Biden joined the Nichols family in asking people to protest peacefully, urging them “not to resort to violence or destruction.”





“Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable,” he said in a statement shortly after the graphic video was released.





The video shows five now-former Memphis Police Department officers initially pulling over Nichols.





The officers throw him to the ground, try to cuff him and use a taser before Nichols escapes and runs away but is later caught and beaten.





Nichols is heard calling out “Mom!” as officers punch, kick him in the face, use pepper spray and a baton before his body goes limp.























