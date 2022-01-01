Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from traveling to New York

“I have a Constitutional right to be represented by a lawyer, which isn’t being allowed. Union Home Minister Mr. (Amit) Shah says there is complete peace in Jamp;K. Thus I see no reason to prevent the entry of a peaceful delegation, visiting and enquiring upon the people of Jamp;K. Our Party is against such tyranny and special powers given to the army to kill, molest, kidnap, murder and detain any Kashmiri with impunity,” Mann tweeted.