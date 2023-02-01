Putin approves proposal to establish joint military training centers with Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved Tuesday a government proposal to sign an agreement with Belarus to establish centers for joint training of military personnel.





In a decree published on the government's portal, Putin charged the Defense Ministry to hold talks with Belarus and in case of a deal, to sign on behalf of the Russian Federation.





An accompanying note said the goals of the training centers are improving the level of coordination and combat training of servicemen.





The military will also exchange experiences on the use of weapons, military and special equipment and "master practical skills."



