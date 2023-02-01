Putin congratulates Russian Patriarch Kirill on 14th anniversary of enthronement

|
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and the Russian Orthodox Church on the 14th anniversary of his enthronement, a religious ceremony on becoming the church head.


"You always work tirelessly, and you are an example of devoted service to the Russian Orthodox Church, people, and the Fatherland. Your high ascetic mission and concern for the well-being of Russian citizens have earned you deep respect," Putin said in a statement published on the Kremlin website.


He said that in time of "serious challenges" for Russia, the Russian Orthodox Church and patriarch share the burden, help people who need mercy and attention, spiritually support soldiers, and work to strengthen "indisputable moral, patriotic ideals and values."


"I sincerely wish you, Your Holiness, good health and success in all your endeavors," the Russian leader added.

