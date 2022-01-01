Putin proposes building natural gas hub in Türkiye
Speaking to Turkish President Erdogan, Putin says building natural gas hub in Türkiye would allow setting a market price for fuel, avoiding politicization of energy prices
AA Thursday 14:18, 13 October 2022
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 13, 2022.
