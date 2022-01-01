World
Putin signs decree on Russia's response to sanctions
AA  Wednesday 09:27, 04 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Russia bans financial transactions, sales of Russian products and raw materials to sanctioned individuals, entities

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Tuesday imposing retaliatory economic measures in response to actions by "unfriendly countries."

According to the decree, which was published on the Kremlin’s website, the measures are being taken in order to protect the national interests of Russia due to the "unfriendly and illegitimate actions" of the US and other countries and international organizations that have joined them "aimed at illegally restricting or depriving the Russian Federation, its citizens and Russian legal entities of property rights."

The new rules prohibit state authorities at all levels as well as organizations and individuals under Russia's jurisdiction from making transactions, including the conclusion of foreign trade contracts, with legal entities, individuals and enterprises under their control in relation to which special economic measures are applied.

The decree also bans the fulfillment of obligations to persons and entities under sanctions and financial transactions with them.

In addition, it bans the export of raw materials or products mined or produced in Russia if their end users are sanctioned individuals or entitles.

The government is instructed to prepare within 10 days a list of individuals and entities falling under new measures and to work out other technical issues.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation are granted the right of selective application of the new decree.

At least 3,193 civilians have been killed and 3,353 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Vladimir Putin
#Russia
#Ukraine
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Putin signs decree on Russia's response to sanctions

yeniSafak

Fed's hawkish stance puts selling pressure on global stock markets in April

yeniSafak

Turkey neutralizes five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq

yeniSafak

Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque hosts 25M people in three years

yeniSafak

Children enjoy at mobile amusement park during Eid al-Fitr in Mosul

yeniSafak

Emerging potential of the Middle Corridor: analysis

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.