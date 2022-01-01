Putin speaks with heads of Central Asian intelligence about regional security

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the security situation Thursday with the heads of intelligence of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Putin said via video conference that the process of forming "a more just world order" is going on, accompanied by the resistance of "unipolar hegemony."
"Clinging to the past and trying to pursue a policy of dictate in all spheres -- from international relations and economics to culture and sports -- this most notorious collective West creates new and new problems, crises," he said.
In such a complicated and tense situation, external security and internal stability are two important conditions for steady economic development, he said.
"To put a truly solid barrier to existing and potential challenges, the CIS countries must act clearly and harmoniously, constantly strengthen mutual support," he said.
Putin added that opponents are ready to put at risk anyone, to turn any country into an epicenter of crisis and provoke a color revolution to unleash a slaughtering.
He said the West is nurturing scenarios of fueling conflicts in the CIS, where there are enough of them that emerged as a result of the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
"It is enough to look at what is happening now between Russia and Ukraine, occurs on the borders of some other CIS countries.
"But the risks of destabilization are still growing, including the risks of destabilization of the entire Asia-Pacific region," he said.
The Russian president praised intelligence services, saying they fight with the most dangerous threats and all have similar tasks -- to ensure peace and stability, strengthen national sovereignty and promote the development of integration ties.
Putin noted that the interaction and cooperation of intelligence services play a huge role in coping with challenges.
According to the president, the situation on the CIS borders needs acute attention as common threats are being formed there.
He said Afghanistan remains unstable, highly exposed to terror attacks and extremists may infiltrate CIS countries from Afghanistan.
"It is necessary to promote the development of integration ties within the CIS. Despite pressure, blackmail and illegal sanctions from the United States and its satellites, the indicators of trade turnover, industrial and investment cooperation between Russia and the CIS countries are increasing.
"And it is obvious that our cooperation is a serious resource for the growth of national economies, strengthening their competitiveness and positions in world markets," he said.
Putin urged combined efforts to expand capabilities, allowing better results and use of resources more efficiently to actively develop cooperation in the future -- from information exchange to joint special operations and personnel training.
"I am sure that the results of today's meeting will serve to more productive work of the special services of the CIS countries, will open up new prospects for your multifaceted cooperation," he said.
Putin speaks with heads of Central Asian intelligence about regional security
EU urges stricter visa procedure, border check for Russian citizens
US secretary of state to travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru next week
Economic importance of 4 Ukrainian regions joining Russia
EU member states reject illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions
'Energy crisis threatens Switzerland's drinking water supplies'