Queen Elizabeth II died of 'old age', death certificate shows
Britain's longest reigning monarch died at age 96 on Sept. 8
AA Thursday 17:14, 29 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age,” according to her death certificate released on Thursday.
The National Records of Scotland published an extract from the late monarch’s death certificate, which was signed by her daughter the Princess Royal, Anne.
The royal death was registered in Aberdeenshire on Sept. 16. The document says she died at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 8 of "Old Age."
The queen had mobility and health issues for the past 12 months prior to her demise due to old age.
She had to cancel many engagements due to issues and on doctor advice.
Her final public appearance was during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June as the monarch had left behind 70 years on the British throne.
The queen died hours after the palace revealed she was under "medical supervision" while staying at Balmoral, estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She was 96.
