Racism is more dangerous than ever in Germany

It would be naive to believe that everyday racism is no longer an issue in Germany under the pressure of other issues from the pandemic to the economy and the war. Racism still persists in German society, as seen by the attacks in Hanau two years ago, on mosques in Chemnitz and Halle, and the desecration of graves in Iserlohn. Although some politicians like the new Interior Minister Nancy Faeser -- in contrast to her conservative predecessor Horst Seehofer -- repeatedly stated that Islam belongs to Germany, these examples and the DeZIM-Institute’s report show how deeply rooted racism still is in the country. In this regard, it should be noted that the success of AfD in the 2017 election was not a one-time event. Despite a minor decline, it maintains a double-digit vote percentage. This demonstrates how the far-right has solid support in society.