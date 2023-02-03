|
Racist Quran-burner Paludan also engaged in sexually explicit online chats with minors: reports

Extremist Swedish-Danish politician had inappropriate online chats with underage boys on social media, recordings show

13:24 . 3/02/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

File photo

Rasmus Paludan, an extremist Swedish-Danish politician notorious for burning copies of the Muslim holy book the Quran, had sexually explicit internet chats with minors, Turkish news channel TRT World reported on Thursday.


The racist engaged in inappropriate online conversations with underage boys on social media platform Discord, audio recordings revealed.


He spoke to underage boys about disturbing and graphic sexual scenarios, such as a teacher abusing a boy in front of a classmate.


"He cried as he had never cried before at a first violation” of his body by a plastic implement, Paludan told his young audience, as reported by TRT World.


In one such group chat two years ago, the users even told Paludan their ages, which ranged from 13 to 17. When asked how old he was, the politician said he was then 39.


Paludan had disturbing chats with 13- and 14-year-olds on purpose despite knowing that the age of consent in Sweden is 15.


In another chat with a Discord user in 2021, he said he was "naked" when hanging around the kitchen.


Moreover, he told the young boys why he doesn't "like that religion," trying to “educate” them about his hatred for Islam.


It has been reported that he started using Discord after his YouTube account was removed in February 2020.


Paludan has so far faced charges for a total of 14 offenses including, racism, defamation, and traffic violations.


Paludan burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Jan. 21, with both police protection and permission from Swedish authorities.


The following week, he burned a copy of Islam’s holy book in front of a mosque in Denmark and said he would repeat the act every Friday until Sweden is included in NATO.

