Religion-based substitute meals in schools not against secular principles, says French court

A French court has ruled that pork substitute meals in schools are not against secular principles, local media reported Thursday.





In June 2018, the municipal assembly of Beaucaire town prohibited pork substitute meals in schools, saying that it is against secular principles of the French nation.





Muslim and Jewish communities contested the decision, and human rights associations filed a complaint.





The Nimes administrative court blocked the decision of the far-right municipality in February 2021.





Beaucaire Mayor Julien Sanchez appealed the court's decision, which was rejected.





The municipality can now go to a higher court, the Council of State, but a previous ruling sets a similar precedent.



