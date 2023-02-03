|
World

Religion-based substitute meals in schools not against secular principles, says French court

Court rejects municipality's decision to prohibit pork substitute meals

11:22 . 3/02/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

A French court has ruled that pork substitute meals in schools are not against secular principles, local media reported Thursday.


In June 2018, the municipal assembly of Beaucaire town prohibited pork substitute meals in schools, saying that it is against secular principles of the French nation.


Muslim and Jewish communities contested the decision, and human rights associations filed a complaint.


The Nimes administrative court blocked the decision of the far-right municipality in February 2021.


Beaucaire Mayor Julien Sanchez appealed the court's decision, which was rejected.


The municipality can now go to a higher court, the Council of State, but a previous ruling sets a similar precedent.


In December 2020, regarding the case in Chalon-sur-Saone in eastern France, the Council of State ruled that neither secularity nor impartiality principles in public services can prevent offering religion-based substitute meals in schools by local authorities.

#Religion
#meals
#secular
#France
11 saat önce
default-profile-img
Religion-based substitute meals in schools not against secular principles, says French court
Belgium's retired tanks back in spotlight for supply to Ukraine
At least 27 killed in South Sudan ahead of pope's visit
Spy balloons: Old tech sowing new Chinese-US tensions
Partnership with NATO ally Türkiye in spotlight as US warship arrives in Istanbul
Norway to buy at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.