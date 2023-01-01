Rescue operation of crash that killed Ukraine interior minister lasts 9 hours

The rescue operation in Brovary city of Kyiv region, where a helicopter crash claimed the lives of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Internal Affairs Ministry Yurii Lubkovych on Wednesday, lasted for about nine hours, according to the Ukrainian president.





“Hundreds of people were involved in extinguishing the fire, searching and rescuing the injured, carrying out the initial investigative actions,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Wednesday.





He said 14 people, including a child, were killed in the crash, while 25 others were injured.





“The Security Service of Ukraine has initiated a criminal investigation into this terrible event ... to clarify all the circumstances of the crash,” Zelenskyy added.





The Ukrainian leader said the Interior Ministry will be temporarily chaired by head of police Ihor Klymenko, adding that the tasks for which Monastyrskyi was responsible “in the context of our defense operation and ensuring the security of the state” have been distributed.



