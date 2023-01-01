|
World
Rescue operation of crash that killed Ukraine interior minister lasts 9 hours
Security service has initiated criminal investigation into this 'terrible event,' President Zelenskyy says
15:07 . 19/01/2023 Thursday
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The rescue operation in Brovary city of Kyiv region, where a helicopter crash claimed the lives of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Internal Affairs Ministry Yurii Lubkovych on Wednesday, lasted for about nine hours, according to the Ukrainian president.


“Hundreds of people were involved in extinguishing the fire, searching and rescuing the injured, carrying out the initial investigative actions,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Wednesday.


He said 14 people, including a child, were killed in the crash, while 25 others were injured.


“The Security Service of Ukraine has initiated a criminal investigation into this terrible event ... to clarify all the circumstances of the crash,” Zelenskyy added.


The Ukrainian leader said the Interior Ministry will be temporarily chaired by head of police Ihor Klymenko, adding that the tasks for which Monastyrskyi was responsible “in the context of our defense operation and ensuring the security of the state” have been distributed.


“The border, the situation in the frontline area, the participation of the National Guard and the police in the fighting are under control. As soon as clear facts are established as to what exactly led to the crash, we will provide this information,” he said.

#Ukraine
#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
#Rescue operation
