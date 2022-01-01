Rights watchdog accuses Bangladesh of oppressing opposition parties

File photo
A global human rights watchdog on Monday accused Bangladeshi authorities of launching crackdowns on opposition political parties.
In a statement, Human Rights Watch said: “Opposition groups are reporting an escalation of repression by Bangladesh authorities and attacks by ruling party (Awami League) supporters as the country starts preparing for national elections in 2023.”
The government, however, denied the charges, saying the report is based on propaganda.
The New York-based rights watchdog called on the Bangladesh authorities to respect the rule of law and protect political opposition supporters’ right to freedom of association, and peaceful assembly.
Citing available documents, it said that at least four people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between police and supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as well as between BNP and Awami League supporters, since Aug. 22, 2022.
Referring to media reports on the killing of BNP activists and blaming each other for instigating the violence, the statement added: “While police have carried out mass arrests of opposition supporters, those affiliated with the ruling party appear to have impunity for violent attacks.”
Expressing serious concern, it warned that mass arrests and police raids on opposition party members’ homes will violate the democratic rights of the opposition parties and create scope of intimidation ahead of the elections.
Noting that Bangladesh election campaigns are often accompanied by violence, the rights body pointed out that the authorities have failed to properly investigate and prosecute members and supporters of the ruling Awami League, "who have targeted opposition public meetings and assaulted participants."
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly said that Bangladesh is a mature democracy capable of conducting elections and a peaceful transition of power, but instead previous polls have been marked by violence, attacks on the opposition, and voter intimidation,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
Quoting BNP as claiming, the statement added that at least 20,000 cases have been filed against its supporters, in many cases with the accused unnamed.
- ‘Report not correct’
Speaking to Anadolu Agency over the phone, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the report was not correct and based on false and fabricated information.
“It is hundred percent political propaganda against Bangladesh. Our human rights situation is far better than many other countries.”
He added that no opposition political party leaders and activists are victims of oppression and there is no ground of being concerned by the Human Rights Watch.
He also called on the rights watchdog not to prepare any report merely based on propaganda on the social media and one-sided statements of the opposition.
Rights watchdog accuses Bangladesh of oppressing opposition parties
Russia bans passage of cargo transport of 'unfriendly countries' through its territory
Russia bans passage of cargo transport of 'unfriendly countries' through its territory
Turkish airports welcome 138M passengers in January-September
Palestinian minor dies of injuries from Israeli fire
EU cannot become as dependent on Chinese rare earth elements as on Russian energy: EU’s von der Leyen