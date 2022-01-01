Rishi Sunak: Balancing UK's economic challenges with pro-Brexit concerns

Sunak will have to balance Britain’s economic woes -- which has created a consumer crisis across the entire country, with ideological concerns from pro-Brexit Conservative ministers and members, not to mention the crisis in Ukraine. Thus, he may be forced to compromise on his visions. Should Britain struggle to secure enough trade deals and boost Britain's economy, it could hurt Sunak’s premiership. This in turn could be a further boost for the opposition Labour Party, which many commentators in the UK have argued is a government-in-waiting.