Rockets hit near Iraqi base hosting US forces

A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base housing U.S. forces in northern Iraq, the Iraqi army said Saturday.

Gen. Noman al-Zawbae, commander of Nineveh Operations Command, described Friday's incident near Qayyara military base as "accidental".

No casualties or damages were reported.

It remains unclear who was behind the fire.

Al-Zawbae, however said security forces fired back at elements that fired the rockets, killing three Daesh militants.

Qayyara base is housing U.S. forces as part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Daesh terrorist group.

In 2017, Iraqi authorities announced Daesh presence has been largely eradicated and regained the territories once held by the terror group.

However, Daesh terrorists still have a presence in the rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Mosul and perform acts of terrorism against civilians.