Russia accuses UK of involvement in attack on Black Sea fleet, Nord Stream gas pipelines

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia's intelligence has information about London's involvement in attacks on Nord Stream gas pipelines and its Black Sea fleet in the port of Sevastopol.
"Our special services ... have evidence that the leadership and coordination of the attack on Sevastopol Bay was carried out by British military consultants.
"There is also evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage ... a terrorist act on critical energy infrastructure, the Nord Stream pipelines," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told at a press briefing in Moscow.
Moscow expects that despite the silence, European capitals will analyze the information on London's involvement in attack on Nord Stream gas pipelines, Peskov said.
"We cannot leave such actions for nothing. We will think over further steps. ... We will do what we have to do," he stressed.
Russia suspended its participation in the deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN to export Ukrainian grain, following what it said attacks on its Black Sea fleet.
In September, there were leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines, which, investigation shows, were caused by a series of explosions believed to be "intentional sabotage."
The Nord Stream pipelines were built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea by the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom.
The leaks coincided with the opening of the Baltic pipeline, delivering natural gas from the North Sea through Denmark to Poland.
