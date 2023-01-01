|
World
Russia, Belarus begin 2-week joint tactical flight exercise
Drill meant to increase operational compatibility in joint performance of combat training tasks, says Belarusian Defense Ministry
Russian and Belarusian forces under the Regional Grouping of Forces (RGV) began military drills on Monday as part of a two-week joint tactical flight exercise, which is set to last until Feb. 1.


“The main goal of the exercise is to increase operational compatibility in the joint performance of combat training tasks,” a statement by the Belarusian Defense Ministry read.


According to the statement, a range of actions will be performed during the exercise, including aerial reconnaissance, joint airspace patrolling, air support for groupings of troops, tactical air assault landing, as well as the delivery of goods and evacuation of the wounded.


“To ensure the conduct of the exercise, all airfields and ranges of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are involved,” the statement added.


Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry also announced that a subdivision of the country’s 120th Mechanized Brigade began holding exercises with Russian forces under the RGV.​​​​​​​

