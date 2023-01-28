|
Russia calls for 'maximum restraint' as Israel-Palestine tensions escalate

Recent spate of violence proves urgent need for resumption of constructive dialogue, says Russian Foreign Ministry

16:20 . 28/01/2023 Saturday
File photo

Russia on Saturday voiced its “deep concern” over spiraling Israeli-Palestinian violence, urging both sides to exercise “maximum restraint” to avoid further escalation.


The attack on a synagogue in East Jerusalem and Israeli raids in the West Bank that left at least 9 Palestinians dead and 16 injured have showed “the need for an urgent resumption of a constructive Palestinian-Israeli dialogue,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


“An end to the cyclical violence can be achieved only within the framework of a negotiation process based on the principles of international law, the result of which should be the creation of an independent Palestinian State within the borders of 1967, living in peace and security with Israel,” read the statement.


Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the Middle East Quartet – along with the UN, EU, and US – remains ready to make a significant contribution to efforts for a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the statement said.


“We consider attempts to artificially block the joint work of the Quartet and usurp the ‘external support’ of the parties’ contacts contrary to the fundamental interests of the two peoples,” the ministry added.

