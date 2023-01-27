Russia calls on Germany to clarify Berlin's status in Moscow-Kyiv war

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Friday asked the German ambassador to Moscow to clarify Germany's status in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.





"The German foreign minister (Annalena Baerbock) says that her country, along with other countries, is at war with Russia. The same ministry does not consider its country a party to the conflict. Given these contradictory statements, the German ambassador to Russia should clarify them," Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.





On Wednesday, Baerbock, speaking at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, said: "Germany is already at war with Russia."



