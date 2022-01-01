Russia carries out massive strike on Ukraine for 2nd day
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says all targets in new massive strike are hit
AA Tuesday 14:10, 11 October 2022
File photo
#Russia
#massive strike
#Ukraine
File photo
Russia's armed forces continued hitting objects of Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure, the Defense Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at the facilities of the military administration and the energy system of Ukraine.
"The target of the strike has been achieved. All assigned objects are hit," Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.
Konashenkov added that a counteroffensive attempt by the Ukrainian army near the city of Kupiansk, the Zherebets river, and in the Zaporizhzhia region was thwarted.
Putin said Monday that targets in Ukraine were hit in response to Saturday's explosion on the Kerch Bridge and other "terrorist attacks" carried out by Ukraine's intelligence.
While Kyiv has not explicitly claimed responsibility, multiple statements by top Ukrainian officials pointed to the possibility, including one from presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak, who said the blast was just “the beginning.”
Russia carries out massive strike on Ukraine for 2nd day
Angela Merkel receives UN refugee award
Moldovan PM talks big demand for Azerbaijani gas
Hungarian premier slams US president’s Russia policy
Thailand holds royal cremation for 38 victims of day-care massacre
Oil output cut by OPEC aims to stabilize energy markets, says Putin
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.