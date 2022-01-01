Russia claims 4 killed, 13 injured in Ukraine's strike at civilian ferry in Kherson
Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova requests international bodies to give their assessment
Saturday 10:32, 22 October 2022
A total of four people, including a journalist, were killed and 13 people were injured in Ukraine's strike at a civilian ferry in Kherson, Russia claimed on Friday.
The Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement that the Ukrainian army hit the ferry with the US HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) rockets, as a result, killing four people and injuring 13, including children and journalists.
Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Telegram that she requested the international bodies to assess what happened.
On Tuesday, Russia-installed authorities of Kherson said up to 60,000 residents of the region will be evacuated amid Ukraine's shelling.
On Feb. 24, Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have advanced a counteroffensive, while Moscow has called up more reservists and "joined" four Ukrainian regions following what the West denounced as "sham" referendums.
