Russia claims forces of EU members in Ukraine for a long time

EU has been in Ukraine in form of instructors, special services and mercenaries, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

10:03 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
Russia on Sunday claimed the military forces of EU member states were stationed in Ukraine for a long time.


“The military of the EU member states has long been sent to Ukraine in the form of instructors, in the form of special services, and in the form of mercenaries. Their dispatch began long before 2022,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a message on Telegram.


Zakharova’s comments came in response to remarks by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who said EU members have never considered and are not considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine to participate in the nearly year-long war with Moscow.

