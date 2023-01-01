|
World

Russia claims to have taken control of key access point in Donbas, eastern Ukraine

Russian Defense Ministry says military operation carried out by 'volunteer assault squads' with army fire support

16:25 . 20/01/2023 Friday
AA
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov

Russian forces have taken control of Kleshcheyevka, a key access point to the transport hub of Bakhmut in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The operation to capture the settlement was carried out by "volunteer assault squads" with fire support from artillery and rocket forces of the regular army, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a press briefing in Moscow.


The regular army also captured the Lobkovoye settlement in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Konashenkov added.


On Thursday, Evgeny Prigozhin, head of Russian private military company the Wagner Group, said his mercenaries "completely took control" of Kleshcheyevka, a key suburb of the city of Bakhmut through which Ukrainian troops are supplied with weapons and military equipment.


Prigozhin claimed "fierce battles" continued around Kleshcheyevka, with the Ukrainians "clinging onto every meter of ground."


"Contrary to various opinions that the AFU (armed forces of Ukraine) is fleeing from Artyomovsk (Russian name for Bakhmut), this is not the case. The AFU works clearly, smoothly. We have a lot to learn from them. But in any case, the units of the Wagner PMC are moving forward meter by meter. The settlement of Artyomovsk will be taken," he said.

#Russia
#Ukraine
#Donbas
1 hour ago
default-profile-img
Russia claims to have taken control of key access point in Donbas, eastern Ukraine
Drones target US base in Syria, no casualties reported
Putin meets Russian Security Council to discuss progress on Ukraine war
South Africa to hold naval drill with Russia, China
'It is difficult for Davos to reach joint decision on energy crisis,' says IEA chief Birol
Google's parent firm to lay off 12,000 employees
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.