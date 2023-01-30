Russia condemns ‘provocative’ drone attacks on defense plant in Iran’s Isfahan

Russia on Monday condemned drone attacks on a military complex in Iran’s Isfahan province, calling them “provocative.”





“We strongly condemn any provocative actions that could potentially provoke an uncontrolled escalation of tension in an already far from calm region. Such destructive actions can have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.





Zakharova said those behind the attack, their supporters, as well as those “gloating” over it hope for “a weakening of Iran.”



