|
World

Russia condemns ‘provocative’ drone attacks on defense plant in Iran’s Isfahan

Such destructive actions can have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in Middle East, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

17:19 . 30/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russia on Monday condemned drone attacks on a military complex in Iran’s Isfahan province, calling them “provocative.”


“We strongly condemn any provocative actions that could potentially provoke an uncontrolled escalation of tension in an already far from calm region. Such destructive actions can have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.


Zakharova said those behind the attack, their supporters, as well as those “gloating” over it hope for “a weakening of Iran.”


Iran's Defense Ministry said one of its workshop complexes came under attack at around 11:30 p.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Saturday, but air defenses successfully repelled them.

#Russia
#Maria Zakharova
#Iran
#Isfahan
#drone attacks
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Russia condemns ‘provocative’ drone attacks on defense plant in Iran’s Isfahan
British Army no longer seen as top-tier fighting force, senior US general reportedly says
Number of Ukrainians to enter Poland since war began tops 9.5M
Iran summons Ukrainian envoy over comments on drone strike
Ukraine plans to join EU in next two years, says premier
'A lie': Kremlin denies former UK premier Johnson's 'missile threat' by Putin
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.