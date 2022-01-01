World
Russia continues to hit targets in Ukraine
AA  Wednesday 09:19, 04 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Russian Defense Ministry says 39 Ukrainian military facilities destroyed over day

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that 39 Ukrainian military facilities became the targets of Russian aviation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two control points and 36 locations of manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were among the targets.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, high-precision missiles destroyed four radar stations, six ammunition depots, a US-made counter-battery radar station, three S-300 air defense system radars, a Tochka-U tactical missile system, an OSA-AKM anti-aircraft missile system and three Grad MLRS installations..

Artillery hit 11 control points, 54 firing positions and two warehouses for fuel and lubricants as well as 342 strongholds and locations of manpower and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he said.

"Up to 190 nationalists and 31 units of weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed," he added.



