Russia continues to hit targets in Ukraine
AA Wednesday 09:19, 04 May 2022
File photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
Russian Defense Ministry says 39 Ukrainian military facilities destroyed over day
#Russia
#Ukraine
#Igor Konashenkov
File photo
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that 39 Ukrainian military facilities became the targets of Russian aviation.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two control points and 36 locations of manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were among the targets.
In addition, according to Konashenkov, high-precision missiles destroyed four radar stations, six ammunition depots, a US-made counter-battery radar station, three S-300 air defense system radars, a Tochka-U tactical missile system, an OSA-AKM anti-aircraft missile system and three Grad MLRS installations..
Artillery hit 11 control points, 54 firing positions and two warehouses for fuel and lubricants as well as 342 strongholds and locations of manpower and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he said.
"Up to 190 nationalists and 31 units of weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed," he added.
Russia continues to hit targets in Ukraine
Fed's hawkish stance puts selling pressure on global stock markets in April
Turkey neutralizes five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq
Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque hosts 25M people in three years
Children enjoy at mobile amusement park during Eid al-Fitr in Mosul
Emerging potential of the Middle Corridor: analysis
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.