Russia continuing 'nuclear blackmail' with Belarus plan: Lithuania

Russia 'must be stopped from causing nuclear disaster,' says Lithuanian President Nauseda

09:37 . 28/03/2023 Salı
Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday denounced Russia’s “nuclear blackmail.”


“Russian nuclear blackmail continues as [President Vladimir] Putin announces plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Once again - complete disregard of international agreements,” Nauseda said on Twitter.


Russia “must be stopped from causing a nuclear disaster,” he added.


Putin announced on Saturday that Russia will complete construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring neighboring Belarus, sparking fierce international criticism.


He said Moscow has already handed over Iskander missile systems, which can be used to launch nuclear weapons, to Belarus.

