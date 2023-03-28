Russia continuing 'nuclear blackmail' with Belarus plan: Lithuania

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday denounced Russia’s “nuclear blackmail.”





“Russian nuclear blackmail continues as [President Vladimir] Putin announces plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Once again - complete disregard of international agreements,” Nauseda said on Twitter.





Russia “must be stopped from causing a nuclear disaster,” he added.





Putin announced on Saturday that Russia will complete construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring neighboring Belarus, sparking fierce international criticism.





