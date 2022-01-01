World
Russia extends food sanctions on western countries
Sanctions extended till end of 2023
AA  Tuesday 16:57, 11 October 2022
With a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow extended its counter-sanctions in response to those imposed by the EU, US, and some other countries, to be effective until the end of the next year.

Due to the sanctions of Western countries on Russia, the country has been implementing sanctions on certain food products since 2014.

In line with these sanctions, exports of some meat and dairy products, vegetables, and fruits to Western countries were banned.

