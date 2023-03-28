Russia fails at UN Security Council to get resolution adopted for Nord Stream inquiry

Russia failed to get a resolution it proposed adopted at the UN Security Council on Monday which called for an independent investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions last September.





Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the draft resolution while the remaining 12 council members abstained.





At least nine votes in favor are needed to pass a draft resolution in the 15-member council.





Ahead of the vote, Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia said the resolution aims to establish "an international independent commission to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and impartial investigation into what happened."





The Nord Stream pipelines, which carried Russian natural gas to northern Germany via the Baltic Sea, were ruptured in a series of blasts on Sept. 26 last year, causing leaks in what officials from countries in the region called "likely sabotage."





Russia accuses the US of having direct involvement in the explosions, which severely damaged the pipelines.





US Deputy ambassador Robert Wood said "the United States categorically refutes Russia’s unfounded allegations leveled against us in relation to this act of sabotage."





He said the draft resolution was an attempt to discredit the work of ongoing national investigations and not an attempt to seek the truth.



