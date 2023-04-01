Russia increased production of high-precision weapons, says defense chief

Russia has significantly increased the production of high-precision weapons, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said on Saturday.





Speaking at a meeting with military chiefs at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces in Moscow, Shoygu said he inspected the implementation of the state defense order by the defense industry.





"All this makes it possible to carry out the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief (President Vladimir Putin) in accordance with the plan for conducting a special military operation," he said.





Shoygu also listened to reports on providing the Russian army in Ukraine with ammunition, noting that this issue is under the constant control of the ministry.



