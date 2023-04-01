|
World

Russia increased production of high-precision weapons, says defense chief

Shoygu discusses with military chiefs how to improve logistics for supplies of Russian army in Ukraine

15:12 - 1/04/2023 суббота
AA
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu

Russia has significantly increased the production of high-precision weapons, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said on Saturday.


Speaking at a meeting with military chiefs at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces in Moscow, Shoygu said he inspected the implementation of the state defense order by the defense industry.


"All this makes it possible to carry out the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief (President Vladimir Putin) in accordance with the plan for conducting a special military operation," he said.


Shoygu also listened to reports on providing the Russian army in Ukraine with ammunition, noting that this issue is under the constant control of the ministry.


The military chiefs also discussed how to improve logistics for the supplies of the Russian armed forces.

#Russia
#Sergey Shoygu
#high-precision weapons
8 месяцев назад
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Jordan welcomes extension of humanitarian pause in Gaza