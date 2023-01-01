Russia-India joint venture starts production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles

The joint venture between Russia and India has started producing AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, an authorized exporter of the Russian arms said on Tuesday.

"The first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles has been produced at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh,” Rosoboronexport said in a statement.





Aleksandr Mikheyev, the head of Rosoboronexport, said: "The start of deliveries to the Indian army is expected in the near future. At the same time, the plant's capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other power structures of India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, thanks to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators."





The joint venture may also produce weapons for export, the statement said.



