Russia likely to launch new offensive in Ukraine in spring: NATO

Rob Bauer
Russia is likely to launch a new offensive in Ukraine during the spring, the head of the NATO Military Committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, said Thursday.
Bauer said Moscow’s strategic goals have not changed, therefore the alliance expects a new offensive.
"It's not something we're absolutely sure of," he said, but based on assumptions, "they will most likely launch another offensive in the spring if they haven't changed their strategic objectives," he said in response to a question at a news conference after a NATO chiefs of staff meeting.
He urged Ukrainians to get prepared for a possible offensive.