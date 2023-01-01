|
Russia likely to launch new offensive in Ukraine in spring: NATO

Moscow’s strategic goals have not changed, therefore new offensive expected, says top official

20/01/2023
Rob Bauer

Rob Bauer

Russia is likely to launch a new offensive in Ukraine during the spring, the head of the NATO Military Committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, said Thursday.


Bauer said Moscow’s strategic goals have not changed, therefore the alliance expects a new offensive.


"It's not something we're absolutely sure of," he said, but based on assumptions, "they will most likely launch another offensive in the spring if they haven't changed their strategic objectives," he said in response to a question at a news conference after a NATO chiefs of staff meeting.


He urged Ukrainians to get prepared for a possible offensive.

