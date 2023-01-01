|
World

Russia lowers relations with Estonia to charges d’affaires level, expels ambassador

Russian Foreign Ministry summons Estonian ambassador to ‘strongly protest’ Tallinn over actions of authorities

13:12 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Russia announced on Monday that it has lowered its relations with Estonia to the level of charge d’affaires, in response to Tallinn’s decision to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.


“In recent years, the Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia. Total Russophobia and the cultivation of hostility towards our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy,” a Foreign Ministry statement read.


It added that Estonia’s recent step to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn “confirmed the line towards the collapse of relations between our countries.”


“As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d’affaires ad interim,” the statement said.


It further said Estonia’s Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he received “a strong protest in connection with the actions of the Estonian authorities.”


Laidre should leave Russia by Feb. 7.


“All responsibility for the development of such a situation in relations between Russia and Estonia lies entirely with the Estonian side. We will continue to react to the hostile steps of the Estonian leadership,” the statement concluded.​​​​​​​

#Russia
#relations
#Estonia
#ambassador
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Russia lowers relations with Estonia to charges d’affaires level, expels ambassador
Algerian army chief visits France for first time in 17 years
Finance minister raises alarm over Japan's 'unprecedented' fiscal health
European gov'ts marginalize Muslims with new discourse derived from notion of 'political Islam'
Japan sends 237 more generators to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia appoints 34 women to leadership positions in two holy mosques
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.