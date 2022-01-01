Russia 'made a point' in partial military mobilization: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Russia "made a point" in the partial military mobilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Asked at a press briefing in Moscow why there is no decree about the end of the partial mobilization although the Defense Ministry announced it, Peskov said: "The president consulted with lawyers, a special decree is not needed, there is a conclusion of the state legal department of the presidential administration on this matter, so the point has been made."
The partial military mobilization is over, the Defense Ministry notified military commissariats about its completion, and no new mobilization tasks are expected, Peskov added.
"It was a question about a particular number – up to 300,000 people. Accordingly, this decree has been executed," he said.
From Sept. 21 to Oct. 28, Russia carried out a partial military mobilization, under which 300,000 recruits were enlisted to the army.
On Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said the partial military mobilization was over and on Monday, the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that all mobilization activities were completed – the military commissariats stopped issuing and sending notifications and returned to routine work.
