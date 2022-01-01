Russia picks new general to lead forces in Ukraine
Russia on Saturday named Gen. Sergey Surovikin as the new commander of its forces fighting in Ukraine.
Surovikin previously headed Russia’s Eastern Military District and commanded Russian troops in Syria, according to Russian news agency TASS.
He will “command the joint group of forces in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine,” the report quoted Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.
Surovikin’s appointment was made by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Konashenkov said.
