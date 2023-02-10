Russia pledges to continue providing assistance to Türkiye in aftermath of earthquakes

Russia will continue to provide assistance to Türkiye in the aftermath of the earthquakes in which nearly 19,000 people died and many buildings collapsed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russian rescuers have already been taking part in search operations and will continue this work.





Both Turkish and international search and rescue crews are helping with relief efforts in the aftermath of Monday's earthquakes.













- Presidential address, Legion of Honor





The spokesman said the annual presidential address to the Russian parliament, the Federal Assembly, will be held on Feb. 21, and a list of attendees will be prepared.





The presidential address to the Federal Assembly is one of the main political events in Russia, during which the Russian leader outlines the state of affairs in the country, its achievements, failures, and tasks.





Another big political event, the Direct Line with Russians, also annually held by the president of Russia, may also take place this year, Peskov said.





Last year both events were canceled, possibly due to Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine. Authorities, however, never listed the reasons for not holding them.





This year, according to Peskov, servicemen involved in the military operation in Ukraine may attend Vladimir Putin's address to the parliament.





Commenting on reports that French President Emmanuel Macron is considering to rescind Putin's Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France's highest medal of honor, Peskov said the Russian president does not worry about it.





"I don't think that this will be any problem for President Putin and that it can become a priority issue for him. He has other priority issues, which are well known to the citizens of Russia," he stressed.





Putin received his Legion of Honour medal in 2006 from then-French president Jacques Chirac.



