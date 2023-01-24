|
World

Russia pledges to 'react harshly' to Latvia's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties

Latvia demands from Russian ambassador to leave country by Feb. 24, recalls its ambassador from Russia by same date

16:44 . 24/01/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

The Russian Foreign Ministry promised on Tuesday to "react harshly" to Latvia's decision to downgrade the level of diplomatic ties with Moscow.


Latvian authorities demanded on Tuesday the departure of the Russian ambassador from Riga by Feb. 24, while Latvia will recall its ambassador from Moscow by the same date.


The Latvian Foreign Ministry explained its move by solidarity with Estonia, with which Russia had downgraded its relations on Monday to the level of charge d’affaires, in response to Tallinn’s recent decision to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in the country’s capital.


"It is obvious that this decision has long been matured in Riga. The arguments, now presented by the Latvian side, are untenable and far-fetched," the Russian diplomatic service said in a statement on its website.


It added that Riga's "notorious solidarity" with other Baltic countries manifests itself in "Russophobia of the Latvian leadership and hostility to everything connected with Russia."


"There is also a desire to please their most rabid 'friends' outside the country," the ministry stressed.


Moscow is not surprised by Riga's "unfriendly steps," which are "the logical result of the policy of the Latvian ruling elite on the consistent destruction of bilateral relations," the diplomatic service also said.


"The authorities clearly do not care about the consequences for the country, and its residents. We will, of course, react harshly to any such hostile actions," it said.

#Russia
#Latvia
#diplomatic ties
#Russian Foreign Ministry
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Russia pledges to 'react harshly' to Latvia's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 212th time
Lebanon plans to question judges, security officials into Beirut port
Russia's Gazprom signs cooperation roadmap with Uzbekistan
Bulgaria to hold snap elections as parties fail to form government
New German supply chain law offers opportunities for Türkiye, says envoy
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.