Russia ‘rams’ Ukrainian tugboat off Crimea

Russia on Sunday intervened as Ukrainian warships were engaged in relocation from the Port of Odesa to the Port of Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, the Ukrainian navy said.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian Navy, two armored artillery vessels and a tug boat were sent after notifying transfer plans in advance, in accordance with international rules, to ensure the safety of shipping.

The statement said Russian ships tried to stop the movement by “ramming” the tugboat that caused minor damages.

It said all “unlawful” actions were recorded by the Ukrainian Navy Command and transferred to the international bodies.

However, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that Ukraine violated international law by crossing the Sea of Azov, off the Crimea.

In a statement, the FSB said the Ukrainian warships illegally entered Russian territorial waters at 07.00 a.m. local time.

The statement added that the Ukrainian ships were carrying out “dangerous maneuvers” in the Russian waters, ignoring the warnings of the border security.

Ukrainian ships continued its “provocation for around five hours in the territorial waters of Russia,” the statement said, added: "The purpose of the Ukrainian ships in the region to create a conflict is obvious."

